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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Hubbell Incorporated Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hubbell Inc_ office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Hubbell Inc_ office sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Shelton, Connecticut-based Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) manufactures and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $25.3 billion, the company operates through Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments.

HUBB shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have also lagged behind in 2026. HUBB stock has grown 22% over the past 52 weeks and 7% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.9% over the past year and risen 9.2% in 2026.       

Narrowing the focus, HUBB has rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.6% rise over the past 52 weeks and has lagged behind its 10.7% increase this year.         

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On Apr. 30, HUBB stock declined 6.9% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 11.1% from the prior year’s quarter to $1.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.93, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. Even though management slightly raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $19.58 at the midpoint, it came below Wall Street’s expectations. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect HUBB’s EPS to rise 8.9% to $19.83 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

HUBB has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 15 analysts covering the stock, opinions include seven “Strong Buys” and eight “Holds.”  

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.  

On May 5, Stephens analyst Tommy Moll maintained a “Buy” rating on Hubbell and set a price target of $600.  

HUBB’s mean price target of $552.83 indicates a modest premium of 16.4% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $600 suggests a robust 26.3% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.77 +1.24 +0.73%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
HUBB 475.01 +14.03 +3.04%
Hubbell Inc B

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