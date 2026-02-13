Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Slipping Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 4 to 5 ½ cent losses at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 5 1/4 cents at $10.66 1/4. Soymeal futures are 10 to 60 cents higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 40 to 47 points lower. The markets will be closed on Monday for President’s Day.

USDA Export Sales data has soybean commitments at 34.572 MMT, which was down 20% from a year ago. That is also 81% of USDA’s export projection and lags the 89% pace via the 5-year average.

The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina soybean crop at 48.5 MMT, unchanged from their previous forecast. They estimate the soybean crop ratings at 32% good/excellent, down 8% from the week prior. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.32, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.66 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.47 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.59 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.6798 -0.0351 -0.33%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 57.57 -0.34 -0.59%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 313.1 +0.3 +0.10%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1133-6 -3-4 -0.31%
Soybean
ZSK26 1149-4 -2-6 -0.24%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
4,500 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock Today
Salesforce Inc HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock 2
As Salesforce Acquires AI Startup Cimulate, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold CRM Stock?
Semiconductor close up by Yosi Azwan via iStock 3
Despite a Blistering Start to the New Year, the Smart Money is Still Riding with Intel (INTC) Stock
Business women touching the options screen by Denizce via Shutterstock 4
Exxon Mobil’s Options Heat Up—31 Unusually Active Contracts Signal Key Trading Setups
New York Stock Exchange NYSE in Manhattan by 4kclips via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Rise Before the Open on U.S. Economic Optimism, Earnings and Jobless Claims Data in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot