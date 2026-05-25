Do Wall Street Analysts Like Vulcan Materials Company Stock?

Vulcan Materials Co_ Phone with stock chart -by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Vulcan Materials Company ( VMC ) is a leading U.S. producer of construction aggregates, including crushed stone, sand, and gravel, as well as asphalt and ready-mixed concrete used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Headquartered in Birmingham, the company operates an extensive network of quarries, distribution yards, and transportation assets across the United States. The company has a market cap of around $33.8 billion .

Shares of this leading producer of construction aggregates have underperformed the broader market over the past year. VMC has declined 4.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.9% . In 2026, VMC stock is down 8.6%, lagging behind the SPX’s 9.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Moreover, VMC has also trailed the Invesco Building & Construction ETF ( PKB ). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 31.1% over the past year and has posted 9% gains on a YTD basis.

Vulcan Materials Company reported first-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 29, with revenue rising 7.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.8 billion . Adjusted EPS increased to $1.35 from $1.00, driven by higher aggregates shipments, pricing growth, and margin expansion. Following the stronger-than-expected earnings report, Vulcan Materials shares rose 1.6% on Apr. 29 and 1.9% on Apr. 30 .

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect VMC’s EPS to grow 16.1% to $9.29 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 21 analysts covering VMC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than one month ago, when there were 14 “Strong Buy” ratings.

Last month, Argus maintained a “Buy” rating and $327 price target on Vulcan Materials, viewing the stock’s recent weakness as a buying opportunity.

The mean price target of $332.85 represents a 27.7% premium to VMC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $365 suggests an upside potential of 40%.