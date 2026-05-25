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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Intuit Stock?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intuit Inc Mountain View, Ca HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Intuit Inc Mountain View, Ca HQ-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Intuit Inc. (INTU) is a multinational financial software company that develops and sells products for personal finance, small business accounting, tax preparation, credit services, and marketing automation. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Intuit serves customers worldwide through flagship offerings such as QuickBooks (for small-business accounting), TurboTax (for tax preparation), Credit Karma (credit and personal-finance services), and Mailchimp (marketing automation). Intuit’s market cap is about $87.5 billion.

The stock has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. INTU stock has slumped 51.7% on a YTD basis and 52% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX9.2% gains in 2026 and 27.9% returns over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Intuit has also lagged behind the sector-focused State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK25.3% surge on a YTD basis and 57.3% gains over the past 52 weeks.

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Intuit stock has declined sharply in 2026 as investors became increasingly concerned about slowing growth in its core TurboTax business, rising competition from generative AI tools, and broader pressure across software stocks. The selloff accelerated after the company released fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on May 20, 2026. Intuit reported Q3 revenue of $8.6 billion, up 10% year-over-year (YOY), while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to $12.80 from $11.65 a year earlier. The stock plunged 20% on May 21.

Investor sentiment also weakened after Intuit announced plans to cut roughly 17% of its workforce as part of a restructuring.

For the full fiscal 2026, ending in July, analysts expect Intuit to deliver an adjusted EPS of $17.49, up 13.8% YOY. Plus, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 31 analysts covering the INTU stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy,” despite the weak stock price performance. That’s based on 22 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

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This configuration is more bullish than three months ago when the overall rating was a “Moderate Buy.”

Recently, BMO Capital lowered its price target on Intuit to $412 from $550 but maintaining an “Outperform” rating.

Intuit’s mean price target of $538.57 represents a 68.3% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $900 suggests a solid 181.3% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Subhasree Kar did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
INTU 319.94 +12.87 +4.19%
Intuit Inc
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.39 +1.79 +1.00%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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