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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Monolithic Power Systems Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Monolithic Power System Inc logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Monolithic Power System Inc logo and stock chart-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $78.1 billion, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is a high-performance semiconductor company specializing in energy-efficient, high-density analog and mixed-signal power management solutions. The West Palm Beach, Florida-based company designs advanced systems that power critical technology infrastructure, including artificial intelligence data centers, cloud computing architectures, automotive systems, industrial applications, and telecom networks. 

This semiconductor company has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of MPWR have soared 136.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 27.9%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 75.4%, compared to SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Zooming in further, MPWR has also notably outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK57.3% rise over the past 52 weeks and 25.3% uptick on a YTD basis. 

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On Apr. 30, shares of MPWR surged 5.7% after delivering better-than-expected Q1 results. The company’s revenue increased 26.1% year-over-year to $804.2 million, topping analyst estimates by 3%. In addition, its adjusted EPS came in at $5.10, comfortably surpassing consensus expectations of $4.89. Management pointed to the communications segment as a key growth driver, supported by strong demand for power solutions used in optical modules and switches. The company also emphasized solid momentum in enterprise data markets, particularly from servers and AI-related deployments, which further boosted quarterly performance.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MPWR’s EPS to grow 57.4% year over year to $20.13. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.  

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy," which is based on 12 “Strong Buy,” two "Moderate Buy,” and two "Hold” ratings.  

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The configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago, with 13 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.       

On May 1, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained an "Overweight" rating on MPWR and raised its price target to $2,000, the Street-high price target, indicating a 25.8% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $1,820 suggests a 14.5% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 180.39 +1.79 +1.00%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
MPWR 1,589.81 +28.56 +1.83%
Monolithic Power Sys

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