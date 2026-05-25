Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Expeditors International Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $20.7 billion,  is a global logistics provider offering airfreight, ocean freight, customs brokerage, warehousing, and end-to-end supply chain solutions across the Americas, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and MAIR. It serves industries such as retail, electronics, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing with specialized services including trade compliance, cargo insurance, and shipment monitoring.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXPD stock has increased 39.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 27.9%. However, shares of the company are up 6.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 9.2% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the logistics services provider have outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI21.6% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Expeditors International climbed 9.6% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results, including a 16% increase in EPS to $1.71, a 13% rise in net earnings to $230 million, and an 11% gain in operating income to $295 million. Investors were encouraged by revenue growth of 4% to $2.8 billion, solid 5% growth in airfreight tonnage, and double-digit revenue growth across customs brokerage, transcon, distribution, and order management businesses, which helped offset weakness in ocean freight volumes that declined 4%. 

Sentiment was also boosted by management’s positive outlook, highlighting strong demand from technology and hyperscaler customers, improved productivity that reached the company’s historical 30% operating-efficiency target.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EXPD’s EPS to rise 11.9% year-over-year to $6.66. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buys,” seven “Hold” ratings, one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On May 8, Thomas Wadewitz of UBS raised the price target on Expeditors International to $175 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $148.08. The Street-high price target of $181 suggests a 14.2% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.77 +1.24 +0.73%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,473.47 +27.75 +0.37%
S&P 500 Index
EXPD 158.48 +1.29 +0.82%
Expeditors Intl

Most Popular News

CPU Chip 1
Broadcom’s AI Packaging Bet Gets Bigger. Wall Street Is Betting on More Upside for AVGO Stock.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 2
Sandisk Stock Is Up 535% in 2026. That Didn’t Stop Billionaire David Tepper from Buying 281,250 Shares.
Abbott Laboratories vials and Logo-by Melniov Dmitriy via Shutterstock 3
Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Getting Decimated, But the Smart Money Senses Opportunity
Road sign of New York Wall street corner Broad street by Mezzotint via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Fall on Doubts Over a US-Iran Peace Deal
Intuit Inc logo-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Intuit Is Slashing More Than 3,000 Jobs. Why Wall Street Is Punishing INTU Stock for the AI Pivot.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.