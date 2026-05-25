Expeditors International Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Expeditors International Of Washington, Inc_ logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $20.7 billion , is a global logistics provider offering airfreight, ocean freight, customs brokerage, warehousing, and end-to-end supply chain solutions across the Americas, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and MAIR. It serves industries such as retail, electronics, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing with specialized services including trade compliance, cargo insurance, and shipment monitoring.

Shares of the Bellevue, Washington-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXPD stock has increased 39.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.9% . However, shares of the company are up 6.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 9.2% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the logistics services provider have outpaced the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLI ) 21.6% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Expeditors International climbed 9.6% on May 5 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including a 16% increase in EPS to $1.71, a 13% rise in net earnings to $230 million, and an 11% gain in operating income to $295 million. Investors were encouraged by revenue growth of 4% to $2.8 billion, solid 5% growth in airfreight tonnage, and double-digit revenue growth across customs brokerage, transcon, distribution, and order management businesses, which helped offset weakness in ocean freight volumes that declined 4%.

Sentiment was also boosted by management’s positive outlook, highlighting strong demand from technology and hyperscaler customers, improved productivity that reached the company’s historical 30% operating-efficiency target.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect EXPD’s EPS to rise 11.9% year-over-year to $6.66. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buys,” seven “Hold” ratings, one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

On May 8, Thomas Wadewitz of UBS raised the price target on Expeditors International to $175 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $148.08. The Street-high price target of $181 suggests a 14.2% potential upside.