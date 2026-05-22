Soybeans Hold onto Gains into the Long Weekend

Soybeans held higher into the Friday close, as contracts were steady to 2 ¼ cents in the green. July was up 19 ½ cents on the week, with November 17 cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 2 cents at $11.33 1/2. Soymeal futures were firm to $3.50 higher on the day, with July slipping $2.40 on the week. Soy Oil futures were 8 to 37 points in the green, as July was up 10 points since last Friday. The CBoT will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, with the Tuesday session showing a normal open.

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of soybean meal to unknown destinations, with 117,000 MT for 2025/26 and 135,000 MT for 2026/27.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday showed spec funds trimming back their net long position by 7,011 contracts in soybean futures and options as of Tuesday, taking it to 207,804 contracts.

The weekly Export Sales report shows soybean export commitments now at 39.371 MMT, an 18% decline from last year. That is also 95% of the USDA forecast, down from the 98% average pace.

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.96 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $11.33 1/2, up 2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.95, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.87 3/4, up 1 cent,