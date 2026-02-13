TE Connectivity Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Founded in 1941, Ballybrit, Ireland-based TE Connectivity plc (TEL) manufactures and designs products that connect and protect the flow of power and data inside millions of products used by consumers and industries. The company has a market capitalization of $66.2 billion and operates in two reportable segments: Transportation Solutions and Industrial Solutions.

Shares of TE Connectivity have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TEL stock has surged 53.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 12.9%. Moreover, shares of the company are down marginally on a YTD basis, matching SPX's marginal decline.

Narrowing the focus, TEL stock has also outperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which has increased 18.1% over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 21, TEL shares dropped marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $4.7 billion and beat the Street’s expectations. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.72 and also beat Wall Street estimates. The company expects revenue in the range of $4.7 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

For the fiscal year ending in September 2026, analysts expect TEL's EPS to rise 24.8% year-over-year to $10.93. The company's earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

TEL has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 14 “Strong Buys” and four “Holds.”

On Jan. 12, Barclays analyst Guy Hardwick maintained a “Buy” rating for TEL stock and maintained the target price at $297.

The mean price target of $266.94 represents a premium of 18.4% to TEL's current levels. The Street-high price target of $306 implies a potential upside of 35.7% from the current price levels.