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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Parker-Hannifin Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Parker-Hannifin Corp_ factory-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Parker-Hannifin Corp_ factory-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Cleveland, Ohio-based Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for aerospace and defense, in-plant and industrial equipment, transportation, off-highway, energy, and HVAC and refrigeration markets in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $109.1 billion and operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. 
PH shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and have lagged behind in 2026. PH stock has surged 31.1% over the past 52 weeks and declined 1.2% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 27.4% over the past year and risen 8.8% in 2026.         

Narrowing the focus, PH has also rallied the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.7% rise over the past 52 weeks and has underperformed its 9.9% increase this year.   

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On Apr. 30, PH stock declined 4% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $5.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period came in at $8.17, also coming in on top of the Street’s forecasts. Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings to be $31.20 per share. 

For the current year, which ends in June, analysts expect PH’s EPS to rise 14.4% to $31.26 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.    

PH has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 18 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”   

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The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On Apr. 13, Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a 'Buy' rating for Parker Hannifin and set a price target of $1137.

PH’s mean price target of $1,043.39 indicates a modest premium of 20.7% from the current market prices. While the Street-high target of $1147 suggests a robust 32.8% upside potential. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 172.55 +2.02 +1.18%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,493.53 +47.81 +0.64%
S&P 500 Index
PH 869.21 +4.48 +0.52%
Parker-Hannifin Corp
PWR 722.84 +5.93 +0.83%
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