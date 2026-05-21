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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Intuitive Surgical Stock?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Intuitive Surgical Inc laptop- by monticello via Shutterstock
Intuitive Surgical Inc laptop- by monticello via Shutterstock

Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) designs, manufactures, and markets advanced medical platforms engineered to optimize clinical outcomes and enhance patient recovery times. Valued at a market cap of $159 billion, the company is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. 

This healthcare company has notably underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of ISRG have declined 19.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 27.4%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is down 22.4%, compared to SPX’s 8.7% rise.

Zooming in further, ISRG has also lagged the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which gained 12.6% over the past 52 weeks and declined 4.3% on a YTD basis. 

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On Apr. 21, ISRG posted strong Q1 results, and its shares surged 7.2% in the subsequent trading session. Its revenue rose 23% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, surpassing analyst forecasts by 5.8%, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.50 per share, comfortably ahead of consensus estimates. The company also reported notable margin improvement, with adjusted operating margin expanding 4.4 percentage points from the prior-year period to 38.4%, reflecting stronger profitability and operational efficiency that were well received by investors. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ISRG’s EPS to grow 18.7% year over year to $8.57. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.  

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy," which is based on 19 “Strong Buy,” two “Moderate Buy,” eight "Hold,” and one "Strong Sell” rating.  

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The configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with 21 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.     

On May 18, BofA maintained a “Buy” rating on ISRG but lowered its price target to $520, indicating an 18.2% potential upside from the current levels.    

The mean price target of $583.23 suggests a 32.6% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $750 implies a 70.5% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 148.15 +1.02 +0.69%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,445.72 +12.75 +0.17%
S&P 500 Index
ISRG 439.80 -9.23 -2.06%
Intuitive Surg Inc

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