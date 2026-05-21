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Roper Technologies Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Roper Technologies Inc logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Roper Technologies Inc logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Sarasota, Florida-based Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. With a market cap of $33.2 billion, the company offers industrial controls, fluid handling, pumps, medical and scientific devices, analytical instrumentation products, radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology, and software solutions.

Shares of this industrial equipment maker have notably underperformed the broader market over the past year. ROP has declined 44.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 25.1%. In 2026, ROP’s stock fell 27.4%, compared to the SPX’s 8.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, ROP’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 11.1% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 13.3% dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s losses over the same time frame. 

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On Apr. 23, ROP reported its Q1 results, and its shares closed down by 2.9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $5.16 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $4.97. The company’s revenue was $2.10 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.05 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $21.80 to $22.05.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect ROP’s EPS to grow 9.7% to $21.94 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering ROP stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, six “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

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This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Apr. 24, Joseph C Giordano from TD Cowen maintained a “Buy” rating on ROP, with a price target of $550, the Street-high price target, implying an ambitious potential upside of 70.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $450.77 represents a 39.5% premium to ROP’s current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ROP 320.64 -2.48 -0.77%
Roper Industries
$SPX 7,412.39 -20.58 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
XSW 160.82 -1.39 -0.86%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR

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