Corn Slipping Back Early on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents so far on Friday morning. Futures posted Thursday gains of 3 to 5 ½ cents across most contracts on the day, getting spillover support from wheat and soybeans. Preliminary open interest was up 15,625 contracts on Thursday.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 3/4 cents at $3.98 3/4. 

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed a total of 2.07 MMT of corn sold in the week of February 5. That was nearly double the previous week and 25.5% larger than the same week last year. The largest buyer was Japan at 616,600 MT, with 336,800 MT sold to South Korea and 274,900MT to Colombia. Sales for 2026/27 were 60,000 MT that week.

CONAB trimmed their Brazilian corn crop estimate by 0.42 MMT to 138.45 MMT on Thursday, as the second crop was cut by 1.2 MMT. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 43% good/excellent, down 1% from last week.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.31 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash  was $3.98 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.41 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.49 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 431-4s -3-6 -0.86%
Corn
ZCK26 440-4 -1-2 -0.28%
Corn
ZCH26 430-2 -1-0 -0.23%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9652 -0.0100 -0.25%
US Corn Price Idx

