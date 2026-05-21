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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Trane Technologies Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Trane Technologies plc logo and price data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Trane Technologies plc logo and price data-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $99.8 billion, Trane Technologies plc (TT) is a global climate technologies company. The Swords, Ireland-based company designs and manufactures heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, and energy-efficient building solutions for commercial, residential, industrial, and transportation markets. 

Shares of this industrial manufacturing company have trailed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TT has gained 5.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 25.1%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 16.1%, compared to SPX’s 8.6% return.

However, zooming in further, TT has outperformed the State Street SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB), which has surged marginally over the past 52 weeks and declined 3.9% on a YTD basis. 

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On Apr. 30, shares of Trane Technologies jumped 2.8% after the company reported strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Investor sentiment was boosted by robust commercial HVAC demand, record bookings, and continued momentum in data center cooling and energy-efficiency projects. During the quarter, Trane posted revenue of $4.97 billion, up 6% year over year, while adjusted continuing EPS increased 7.3% to $2.63. The company also delivered record enterprise bookings of $6.69 billion and expanded its backlog to an all-time high of $10.7 billion, highlighting strong future demand visibility across commercial infrastructure and climate solutions markets.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TT’s EPS to grow 14.1% year over year to $14.90. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 12 “Strong Buy,” 11 "Hold,” and one "Strong Sell” rating.

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This configuration is slightly bullish than two months ago, when the stock had 10 “Strong Buy” suggestions. 

On May 14, JP Morgan analyst Patrick Baumann maintained a “Neutral” rating on Trane Technologies and raised the price target to $476 from $460. 

The mean price target of $520.54 represents a 15.2% premium from TT’s current price levels. The Street-high target of $585 implies an upswing potential of 29.5%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TT 451.69 +3.68 +0.82%
Trane Technologies Plc
XHB 98.92 +4.06 +4.28%
S&P Homebuilders SPDR
$SPX 7,432.97 +79.36 +1.08%
S&P 500 Index

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