Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Stryker Corporation Stock?

Stryker Corporation ( SYK ) is a leading global medical technology company specializing in orthopedic implants, surgical equipment, neurotechnology, and medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Portage and operates across countries, serving markets in orthopedics, MedSurg, and spine technologies. Stryker has a market cap of $121.8 billion, making it one of the world’s largest medical device companies.

Shares of this Medtech company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. SYK has declined 19.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 23.3% . Plus, in 2026, the stock slumped 9.6%, lagging behind the SPX’s 7.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, SYK has slightly performed better compared to the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI ). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 20.2% over the past year and 19.1% YTD.

Stryker Corporation released its first-quarter 2026 results on Apr. 30, reporting revenue of $6 billion , up 2.6% year-over-year (YOY), while adjusted EPS declined 8.5% YOY to $2.60. Investors reacted cautiously to the report, with the stock falling about 6.5% on May 1.

For fiscal 2026, ending in December, analysts expect SYK’s EPS to grow 9.9% to $14.98 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 27 analysts covering SYK stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, when the overall rating was a “Moderate Buy.”

This month, Bernstein SocGen Group reiterated its “Outperform” rating and $410 price target on Stryker, arguing the recent selloff has created an attractive buying opportunity as the stock’s valuation multiple has compressed significantly.

The mean price target of $388.16 represents a 22.2% premium to SYK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $455 suggests an upside potential of 43.2%.