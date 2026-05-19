Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on LyondellBasell Stock?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates as a chemical company. Valued at $24.2 billion by market cap, the company manufactures plastic, chemical, and fuel products. It offers products for the manufacturing of personal care products, fresh food packaging, lightweight plastics, construction materials, automotive, and more.

Shares of this global leader in developing and supplying materials have underperformed the broader market over the past year. LYB has gained 24% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 24.3%. However, in 2026, LYB stock is up 71.2%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, LYB’s outperformance is apparent compared to the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 15.4% over the past year. Moreover, the stock’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 10.7% returns over the same time frame.

On May 1, LYB shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS came in at $0.49, up 48.5% year over year. The company’s revenue declined 6.3% from the year-ago quarter to $7.2 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LYB’s EPS to grow 413.5% to $8.73 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 20 analysts covering LYB stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” nine “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Hold” rating, consisting five analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 5, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) analyst David Begleiter kept a “Hold” rating on LYB and raised the price target to $80, implying a potential upside of 7.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $80.05 represents an 8% premium to LYB’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $100 suggests a notable upside potential of 34.9%.