Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Brown-Forman Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Brown & Brown, Inc_ magnified-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock
Brown & Brown, Inc_ magnified-by Pavel Kapysh via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $14 billion, Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B) is a family-controlled leader in the global spirits and wine industry. The Kentucky-based company’s portfolio features iconic brands such as Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, and several Scotch, tequila, and liqueur labels. 

BF-B’s shares have significantly lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Brown-Forman has surged marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 12.9%. However, the stock has been on an impressive run, soaring 17.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal fall during the same time frame.

Zooming in further, BF-B’s underperformance looks even more pronounced when compared to the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP10.8% return over the past 52 weeks and 14.8% gain on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 14, Brown-Forman shares rose 2.7% after the company announced a national re-release of its highly sought-after Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Bourbon, with investors focusing on the potential sales lift from the popular product. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in April 2026, analysts expect BF-B’s EPS to decline 9.2% year over year to $1.67. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the Wall Street estimates in only one of the last four quarters while missing on the other three occasions. 

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold,” which is based on three “Strong Buy,” nine “Hold,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sell” ratings.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 20, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded the spirits and wine company to “Underperform” from “Neutral” and cut its price target to $24 from $31, signaling a more cautious view on the company’s outlook. 

The stock currently trades above its mean price target of $30.06, and the Street-high target of $37.50 implies that the stock could soar by 22.3% from the prevailing levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,832.76 -108.71 -1.57%
S&P 500 Index
BF.B 30.67 +0.39 +1.29%
Brown Forman Inc Cl B
XLP 89.21 +0.81 +0.92%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 1
Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook - Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 2
3 Silver Stocks to Buy Now If You Are Betting on a Short Squeeze
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stocks Climb as January Jobs Growth Eases Economic Concerns
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 4
Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 12
Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 5
3 Stocks to Buy as Alphabet Forecasts Massive Spending
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot