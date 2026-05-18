Coherent Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

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Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based Coherent Corp. ( COHR ) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and laser systems for use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. It is valued at a market cap of $74.8 billion .

This tech company has notably outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of COHR have soared 361.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 25.2% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 96.6%, compared to SPX’s 8.1% rise.

Narrowing the focus, COHR has also significantly outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ), which surged 48.5% over the past 52 weeks and 21.1% on a YTD basis.

On May 6, COHR delivered its Q3 results, and its shares plunged 7.4% in the subsequent trading session. Due to accelerating demand from AI data center and communications customers, the company’s revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, topping analyst estimates by 1.7%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $1.41 came in line with Wall Street forecasts. Despite the solid topline performance, investor sentiment appeared pressured by concerns surrounding the company’s ability to efficiently scale supply capacity and sustain margin expansion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June, analysts expect COHR’s EPS to grow 75.4% year over year to $4.70. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Strong Buy ,” which is based on 15 “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy," and six "Hold” ratings.

The configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with an overall "Moderate Buy” rating, consisting of 14 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 13, BofA maintained a “ Neutral ” rating on COHR and raised its price target to $400, indicating a 10.2% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $371.84 suggests a 2.5% premium to its current price levels, while its Street-high price target of $455 implies a 25.4% potential upside.