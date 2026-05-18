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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on State Street Corporation Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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State Street Corp_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
State Street Corp_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Boston, Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation (STT) provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors. The company has a market cap of $42.3 billion and offers custody, accounting, and fund administration services for traditional and alternative assets, as well as multi-asset class investments; recordkeeping, client reporting, and more.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. STT stock has grown 56% over the past 52 weeks and 18.8% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 25.2% over the past year and risen 8.2% in 2026.     

Narrowing the focus, STT has also outperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which declined marginally over the past 52 weeks and its 5.9% decrease this year.          

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On Apr. 17, STT stock grew 2.5% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 15.6% from the prior year’s quarter to $3.8 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.84, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect STT’s EPS to increase 19.9% year over year to $12.35. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buy,” and six “Hold” ratings.

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The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month.       

On May 11, J.P. Morgan analyst Vivek Juneja maintained a “Hold” rating for STT stock and adjusted its price target from $137.5 to $158.5.      

STT’s mean price target of $161.03 indicates a premium of 5.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $175 suggests a robust 14.3% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
STT 153.11 +0.26 +0.17%
State Street Corp
XLF 51.59 +0.49 +0.96%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,391.76 -16.74 -0.23%
S&P 500 Index

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