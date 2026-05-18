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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Electronic Arts Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Electronic Arts, Inc_ office signage by-Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
Electronic Arts, Inc_ office signage by-Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $50.3 billion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a global gaming company that develops, publishes, and delivers interactive entertainment experiences for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices across genres including sports, racing, action, and simulation. It is known for popular franchises such as EA SPORTS Madden NFL, Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims, while also offering live services and subscription-based content worldwide.

Shares of the Redwood City, California-based company have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EA stock has increased 34.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 25.2%. However, shares of the company are down 1.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 8.2% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the video game maker have outpaced the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC14.1% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Electronic Arts reported strong Q4 2026 results, including revenue of $2.12 billion and EPS of $1.81, which beat analyst expectations. Full-year net bookings rose 9% year-over-year to a record $8.03 billion, supported by growth in both full-game sales and live services, including the successful launch of the Battlefield franchise. Additionally, the company highlighted strong investor demand in its recent debt financing process and positive progress with regulators regarding its pending acquisition by a consortium backed by the Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake affiliates, and Affinity Partners affiliates. However, the stock fell marginally the next day.

For the fiscal year ending in March 2027, analysts expect EA’s EPS to surge 21.9% year-over-year to $6.97. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 20 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

On May 7, BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz maintained a “Hold” rating on Electronic Arts and set a price target of $210.

The mean price target of $204.35 represents a 1.8% premium to EA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $250 suggests a 24.6% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,428.65 +20.15 +0.27%
S&P 500 Index
EA 201.18 +0.54 +0.27%
Electronic Arts Inc
XLC 117.52 +1.44 +1.24%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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