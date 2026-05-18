Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Option Volatility And Earnings Report For May 18 - 22

Gavin McMaster - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock

It’s a quite week on the earnings front, but all eyes will be on Nvida (NVDA) who are due to report on Wednesday after the closing bell. Other big names reporting this week include Walmart 
(WMT), Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT) and Baidu (BIDU).

Before a company reports earnings, implied volatility is usually high because the market is unsure about the outcome of the report. Speculators and hedgers create huge demand for the company’s options which increases the implied volatility, and therefore, the price of options.

After the earnings announcement, implied volatility usually drops back down to normal levels. 

Let’s take a look at the expected range for these stocks. To calculate the expected range, look up the option chain and add together the price of the at-the-money put option and the at-the-money call option. Use the first expiry date after the earnings date. While this approach is not as accurate as a detailed calculation, it does serve as a reasonably accurate estimate.

 

Monday

BIDU – 7.9%

 

Tuesday

HD – 5.0%

 

Wednesday

NVDA – 7.5%

INTU – 8.6%

TGT – 8.0%

 

Thursday

WMT – 5.0%

 

Friday

Nothing of note

 

Option traders can use these expected moves to structure trades. Bearish traders can look at selling bear call spreads outside the expected range.

Bullish traders can sell bull put spreads outside the expected range, or look at naked puts for those with a higher risk tolerance. 

Neutral traders can look at iron condors. When trading iron condors over earnings, it is best to keep the short strikes outside the expected range. 

When trading options over earnings, it is best to stick to risk defined strategies and keep position size small. If the stock makes a larger than expected move and the trade suffers a full loss, it should not have more than a 1-3% effect on your portfolio.

Stocks With High Implied Volatility

We can use Barchart’s Stock Screener to find other stocks with high implied volatility.

Let’s run the stock screener with the following filters:

  • Total call volume: Greater than 5,000
  • Market Cap: Greater than 40 billion
  • IV Rank: Greater than 70%

This screener produces the following results sorted by IV Rank. 

You can refer to this article for details of how to find option trades for this earnings season. 

Unusual Options Activity

RKT, MU, MSTR, PEP, MSFT, NOW and TSLA all experienced unusual options activity last week.

Other stocks with unusual options activity are shown below:

Please remember that options are risky, and investors can lose 100% of their investment. This article is for education purposes only and not a trade recommendation. Remember to always do your own due diligence and consult your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.


On the date of publication, Gavin McMaster did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TGT 121.54 -1.54 -1.25%
Target Corp
MSTR 177.42 -9.55 -5.11%
Strategy Inc
MSFT 421.92 +12.49 +3.05%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 225.32 -10.42 -4.42%
Nvidia Corp
TSLA 422.24 -21.06 -4.75%
Tesla Inc
BIDU 135.33 -7.96 -5.56%
Baidu Inc ADR
NOW 95.07 +4.57 +5.05%
Servicenow Inc
MU 724.66 -51.35 -6.62%
Micron Technology
RKT 13.35 -0.93 -6.51%
Rocket Companies Inc Cl A
PEP 149.12 +0.45 +0.30%
Pepsico Inc
HD 297.51 -6.84 -2.25%
Home Depot
WMT 131.45 -1.01 -0.76%
Walmart Inc

Most Popular News

Buy Button by Formatoriginal via Shutterstock 1
3 Dividend Aristocrats Under $100 to Buy and Hold Forever
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 2
The AI Boom Has a Power Problem. This Stock May Be the Biggest Winner.
Wall street sign in New York City with American flags and New York Stock Exchange in background by kasto80 via iStock 3
Stocks Rise Before the Open as Tech Rally Rolls On, U.S. Retail Sales Data and Trump-Xi Summit in Focus
The White House at sunset by idesignimages via iStock 4
Lockheed Martin Stock Looks Well-Positioned to Get a Big Lift From the Very Costly Golden Dome Initiative
Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain 5
Corn Falling Back Early on Thursday
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.