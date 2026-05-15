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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Builders FirstSource Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Builders Firstsource Inc billboard-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock
Builders Firstsource Inc billboard-by Ken Wolter via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $7.9 billion, Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) is a leading supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services for professional builders, remodelers, and contractors across the United States. The company offers a wide range of products and solutions, including engineered wood, modular homes, windows, doors, millwork, and installation services, while also providing design, estimating, and virtual homebuilding support.

Shares of Builders FirstSource have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BLDR stock has decreased 39.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 25.6%. On a YTD basis, shares of the company are down 30.9%, compared to SPX’s 8.6% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the Irving, Texas-based company have lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.7% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Builders FirstSource fell 5.2% on Apr. 30 after the company reported weak Q1 2026 results, with net sales declining 10.1% year-over-year to $3.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA dropping 42.1% to $213.8 million amid a softer housing starts environment and commodity deflation. Investors were also concerned as the company posted a net loss of $47.4 million, or $(0.43) per share while adjusted EPS plunged to $0.27. 

In addition, BLDR’s adjusted EBITDA margin fell 360 basis points to 6.5%, net debt leverage rose to 3.2x, and management’s 2026 outlook projected continued weakness with single-family and multifamily housing starts expected to decline low-single digits.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Builders FirstSource’s adjusted EPS to decline 38.2% year-over-year to $4.26. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

On May 5, BMO Capital cut its price target on Builders FirstSource to $93 while maintaining a “Market Perform" rating.

The mean price target of $97.95 represents a nearly 38% premium to BLDR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $137 suggests a 93% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.15 -3.36 -1.93%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,436.03 -65.21 -0.87%
S&P 500 Index
BLDR 70.89 -2.69 -3.66%
Builders Firstsource

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