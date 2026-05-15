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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Lowe's Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ delivery truck by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Lowe's Cos_, Inc_ delivery truck by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $125.2 billion, Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is a leading home improvement retailer operating across the United States and Canada, offering a wide range of products for construction, repair, remodeling, maintenance, and home décor. It serves homeowners, renters, and professional customers through its retail stores, website, mobile apps, and installation services.

Shares of the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. LOW stock has dropped 5.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 25.6%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 8.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 8.6% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of Lowe's have lagged behind the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY8.3% gain over the past 52 weeks. 

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Despite reporting stronger Q4 2025 sales of $20.6 billion, shares of Lowe’s fell 5.6% on Feb. 25. The company’s EPS declined to $1.78 from $1.99 in the prior-year quarter due in part to $149 million in pre-tax acquisition-related expenses linked to Foundation Building Materials and Artisan Design Group, although adjusted EPS rose 2.6% to $1.98.

For the fiscal year ending in January 2027, analysts expect RCL’s adjusted EPS to grow 2.6% year-over-year to $12.61. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

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On May 14, Wells Fargo reduced its price target for Lowe’s Companies to $260 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $287.41 represents a premium of 30.9% to LOW's current levels. The Street-high price target of $325 implies a potential upside of 48.1% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.79 -1.88 -1.58%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
LOW 220.62 -2.99 -1.34%
Lowe's Companies
$SPX 7,427.43 -73.81 -0.98%
S&P 500 Index

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