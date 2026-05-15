Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Kimberly-Clark Stock?

Dallas, Texas-based Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) manufactures and markets personal care products in the United States. The company has a market cap of $32.1 billion and operates in two segments, North America and International Personal Care, offering disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and more.

KMB shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 29.5% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 27.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 4%, underperforming the SPX’s 9.6% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLP ) has risen 4.9% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLP surged 9.6% and has outperformed the stock.

On Apr. 28, KMB stock grew marginally following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 2.7% from the prior year’s quarter to $4.2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.97, also surpassing Wall Street’s forecasts.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect KMB’s EPS to decline marginally to $7.48 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering KMB stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has remained mostly stable in recent months.

On Apr. 7, UBS analyst Peter Grom maintained a “Hold” rating for Kimberly-Clark and lowered its price target from $110 to $105.

KMB’s mean price target of $114.62 indicates a premium of 19% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $162 suggests a robust 68.2% upside potential from current price levels.