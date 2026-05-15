Hilton Worldwide Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $72.1 billion , Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ) is a global hospitality company that manages, franchises, and leases hotels and resorts across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates a diverse portfolio of luxury, lifestyle, full-service, and focused-service brands, including Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree, and Hampton by Hilton.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HLT stock has returned 24.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 27.3% . In addition, shares of the company are up 9.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.6% gain.

However, the hotel operator stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLY ) 8.6% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.01, shares of Hilton Worldwide fell 2.7% on Apr. 28. Hilton warned that the ongoing Middle East conflict, which impacts about 3% of its business, could hurt current-quarter travel demand, while Q1 room revenue in the Middle East and North Africa declined 1.7% and occupancy dropped 4.1% year-over-year. Although the company raised its 2026 RevPAR growth forecast to 2% - 3%, its updated full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.79 - $8.91 still came in below analysts’ expectations.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect HLT’s adjusted EPS to grow 11.5% year-over-year to $9.04. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.”

On Apr. 29, Susquehanna raised its price target on Hilton Worldwide to $353 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $347.42 represents a 9.8% premium to HLT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $390 suggests a 23.2% potential upside.