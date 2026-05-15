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Hilton Worldwide Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc phone and website by-T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc phone and website by-T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $72.1 billion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a global hospitality company that manages, franchises, and leases hotels and resorts across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates a diverse portfolio of luxury, lifestyle, full-service, and focused-service brands, including Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree, and Hampton by Hilton.

Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HLT stock has returned 24.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 27.3%. In addition, shares of the company are up 9.4% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 9.6% gain.

However, the hotel operator stock has outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY8.6% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

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Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.01, shares of Hilton Worldwide fell 2.7% on Apr. 28. Hilton warned that the ongoing Middle East conflict, which impacts about 3% of its business, could hurt current-quarter travel demand, while Q1  room revenue in the Middle East and North Africa declined 1.7% and occupancy dropped 4.1% year-over-year. Although the company raised its 2026 RevPAR growth forecast to 2% - 3%, its updated full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $8.79 - $8.91 still came in below analysts’ expectations.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect HLT’s adjusted EPS to grow 11.5% year-over-year to $9.04. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.”

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On Apr. 29, Susquehanna raised its price target on Hilton Worldwide to $353 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $347.42 represents a 9.8% premium to HLT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $390 suggests a 23.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HLT 317.36 +0.84 +0.27%
Hilton Inc
XLY 116.99 -1.68 -1.42%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,425.41 -75.83 -1.01%
S&P 500 Index

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