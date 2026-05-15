Rollins Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Rollins, Inc_ phone and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ) provides pest and wildlife control services and protection to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $25.4 billion and offers pest control services to residential properties, as well as workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets.

ROL shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declined 2.8% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 27.3% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 11%, underperforming the SPX’s 9.6% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY ) has risen 9.8% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLY has declined marginally and has also rallied the stock.

On Apr. 22, ROL stock rose 1.1% following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted ot $906.4 million and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.24, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect ROL’s EPS to rise 10.7% to $1.24 on a diluted basis. The company met and surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 17 analysts covering ROL stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

The configuration has turned more bullish over the past month.

On Apr. 24, UBS analyst Joshua Chan maintained a “Neutral” rating on Rollins stock and raised its price target from $58 to $61.

UBS’s mean price target of $65.40 indicates a premium of 22.4% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $72 suggests a robust 34.8% upside potential from current price levels.