Nvidia Stock Is the King of the AI Castle. History Tells Us It Will Fall Hard and Its Replacement Will Emerge From Thin Air.

Wall Street is currently obsessed with nothing but teraflops, model parameters, and hardware acquisitions. Acting like crazed prospectors during the California Gold Rush, investors are manic in their pursuit of any name that even whispers "AI" in its press releases, rarely pausing to consider who exactly is going to foot the bill for this massive technological banquet.

And someone will have to pay.

The problem with the modern financial narrative — and frankly, it is a glaring one — is that we are busily counting data-center racks while completely missing the elephant in the room. To truly grasp who will be the beneficiaries of this revolution over the long haul, and who will be left holding the bag with outdated servers, investors must separate the wheat from the chaff. We have to distinguish simple optimization of old processes from the fundamental creation of new markets.

But first, let's settle on the terms. In my framework, the entire economic effect of artificial intelligence can be divided into two types of monetization.

“Type 1” is when AI does existing things faster, cheaper, and more accurately. This is the notorious efficiency play. A neural network writes code instead of a junior developer, an algorithm optimizes warehouse logistics, or a smart chatbot leads to the firing of an entire customer support department. In this case, AI acts as a brilliant apprentice. It does not expand the economy. It simply helps win a fight in the old sandbox.

Yet “Type 2” is the magic of new value. This is a situation where AI births an entirely new range of products and services that physically did not exist before, forming new markets from scratch. Remember the iPhone in 2007? It did not simply replace the camera and the calculator. It created the mobile app economy. It built a multi-billion-dollar industry that simply did not exist the day before Steve Jobs stepped on stage.

That is where it gets interesting.

Macroeconomics of AI: The ‘Type 1’ Limit and the Illusion of Growth

So, let's descend from the clouds of corporate presentations to the gritty reality of macroeconomics. There is a basic, ironclad law that no neural network can bypass: GDP by income always equals GDP by expenditure. The pie of consumer demand is physically limited by how much cash is sitting in the pockets of the population. Not a single cent more.

Now, watch closely. What is the Type 1 monetization that Big Tech is currently so proud of actually doing?

Suppose a smart AI agent fully automated the process of booking complex flights for you. The service became more convenient. The corporation increased its margin by firing a live call center operator who sat somewhere in Mumbai or Warsaw. Sounds like a victory for progress, right?

But what happened from the perspective of the global balance? You, as the end consumer, did not start spending more money on tickets. Your check remained the same, and the total size of the booking services market did not grow by a single inch.

The bottom line is that Type 1 monetization cannot pull the global economy upward for the simple reason that it is a classic zero-sum game. It is just moving money from the right pocket to the left. Yes, it raises labor productivity. But just because a thousand smart apps have settled in your smartphone does not mean your monthly budget has increased a thousand times. You will just choose the best one. The rest will vanish.

Moreover, there is a powerful deflationary shock and geographical vacuum effect hidden here. A fired manager in Europe or Asia stops receiving a salary and, accordingly, stops buying goods with that salary. This money — this added value — is now withdrawn from global circulation and settles as net profit on the accounts of a Microsoft (MSFT) or Alphabet (GOOGL) in the United States.

To put it in perspective, if a European company previously paid salaries to a hundred accountants in India, that money fed local economies, bought goods, and stimulated global trade. Today, that same company might buy an AI subscription from a U.S. tech giant to do the exact same job. The accountants lose their income, while the corporation absorbs that cash flow. Yes, the U.S. economy wins massively from this Type 1 optimization, successfully solidifying its technological and financial hegemony. But for the global GDP, it is not a net gain — it is merely a redistribution of existing wealth.

The U.S. economy swells from this, certainly. But for the total global GDP, it doesn't move the needle. The pie does not grow.

Growth based exclusively on efficiency has a harsh threshold. It's an S-curve reality. Sooner or later, all processes will be rationalized, all redundant people fired, and costs cut to the bone.

What's next? A dead end.

Nvidia, AMD, and the Phenomenon of ‘Type 1.5’

Of course, you might reasonably object to this idea: If the first type of monetization has such rigid limits, then where do these astronomical, mind-bending quarterly revenue figures in the semiconductor sector come from? Why are the market caps of hardware makers piercing the stratosphere?

That's where we arrive at the main trap of the current moment. To understand it, we need to introduce the concept of "Type 1.5" monetization.

The market for data-center chips — where Nvidia (NVDA) holds absolute market leadership and AMD (AMD) tries to bite off its share — is indeed a new sales market. Previously, the economy simply did not require such volumes of computing power. GPUs are selling like hotcakes. However, it is vital to understand the nature of this celebration. This banquet is not financed by the end consumer.

The current explosive growth of the AI industry is based exclusively on the investment component — corporate capital expenditures. Technological giants are pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into infrastructure, fearing they will lose the arms race. For Nvidia, this is demand that looks like Type 2. But in essence, it is a purely business-to-business (B2B) relationship. It is an investment phase that has no direct exit to the wallet of an ordinary person.

Investment is always an advance against the future. It cannot hang in a vacuum. As I have noted before, we are witnessing a pivotal shift where AI stocks are exiting an era of blind faith and entering a year of strict numbers, meaning the market will no longer settle for mere potential.

Sooner or later, the giant spending of corporations on server racks must be justified through the consumer component.

The investment wave must break against the shore of real demand. And the problem — which is now making many eyes on Wall Street twitch — is that the infrastructure is being built at a breakneck pace, but the end consumer product capable of paying back these trillions is not yet visible on the horizon.

If AI remains just an expensive "enhancer" for old programs, this investment bubble will collapse under the weight of its own costs. Type 1.5 infrastructure thirsts for a breakthrough. It waits for the arrival of true Type 2.

Market Map: Who and Where Are They Today?

Let's move to specifics and look at the current market map, sorting tech behemoths into the shelves of this new paradigm. The picture is quite sobering.

Take Microsoft and Google. They are the unconditional and seemingly unsinkable hegemons of Type 1 monetization. They embed generative algorithms into every digital appliance, every line of corporate code, and every search result. They are desperately cannibalizing their own long-established revenues just so the user doesn't leave for a competitor.

Is it impressive? Yes. Does it expand the global economic pie? Not by an iota.

Amazon (AMZN), with its AWS, has settled comfortably in this food chain. It acts as the gray eminence of Type 1 infrastructure, helping thousands of other corporations cut costs and fire middle management in batches. It is the perfect corporate cleaner.

Meta Platforms (META) is a different story. By releasing open-source code to the masses, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is effectively seeding other people's gardens. He hopes this chaotic ecosystem will birth the sprouts of Type 2, which can then be elegantly integrated into virtual reality.

And make no mistake about Nvidia and the custom chip developers. They are distilled Type 1.5 — shovel sellers on steroids whose future hangs entirely on whether their clients can ever find the motherlode of real consumer demand.

What Are the Characteristics of True ‘Type 2’?

How do we find true Type 2? How can an investor, who doesn't want to play Russian roulette with overheated multipliers, identify the sparks of true monetization?

Investors need to look at the wallet, not the teraflops. Finding Type 2 requires returning to the most fundamental questions of economics: What to produce, how to produce, and for whom to produce? The ultimate driver of the economy is the product. Therefore, an investor must look beyond financial statements and evaluate the product itself and its potential to conquer entirely new markets.

First, look for a radically new range of products. True Type 2 arises only where an ordinary person willingly — and even with a certain enthusiasm — expands their monthly budget. Consumers do this because they are offered a product without which life now feels dull.

Let's look at what is already working right under our noses.

Consider the premium subscriptions for advanced large language models (LLMs). Those notorious $20-per-month offerings for access to a smart chatbot. This is pure, distilled Type 2 monetization.

Admit it: until recently, an expense item called "personal cognitive assistant" simply did not exist in the budget of the average household. It wasn't there! People pull out their credit cards and pay this money not in lieu of buying bread or paying for a Netflix (NFLX) subscription. They pay it on top of their old, habitual spending.

A completely new service has appeared. A brand new, previously unseen sales market formed from scratch.

And you know what? It works. People are ready to shell out for something that gives them a new superpower. The problem of the industry right now is not that Type 2 doesn't exist, but that to pay back these insane trillion-dollar infrastructure investments, such breakthrough services must appear dozens or hundreds of times more.

This is the essence of expanding the definition of goods and services. Demanding an exact description of the ultimate Type 2 AI product today is a paradox — it is like asking an analyst in the year 2000 to draw the blueprints for the 2007 iPhone. The product simply hasn't been invented yet. But we know its economic signature.

For one, it will be a completely new commodity or service that people will willingly spend additional money on, expanding global consumption.

Second, the product must reach the end payer. Even if it's a complex and seemingly purely corporate service, a living person must stand at the very end of the food chain. If an investment pays off only because one corporation helped another reduce costs, it is an evolutionary dead end.

Finally, there should be no substitution effect. Type 2 innovation must be additive. If a new service simply eats your old product to survive on the market, it is just running in place at your own expense.

A Pragmatic Look Into the Future

Now, it is time to draw the line. The hundreds of billions of dollars being ruthlessly burned in the furnaces of new data-center construction have economic meaning in only one case: They are justified if they eventually become the foundation for a new consumer era.

Don't get me wrong. The next powerful wave of growth in the AI market will definitely happen. A colossal leap awaits us. But it will be qualitatively, fundamentally different. It will no longer be a hardware race.

Investors will have to harshly shift their lens.

Big Tech's current trillion-dollar position at the top of the food chain gives it absolutely no indulgence for the future. Leadership in infrastructure does not guarantee leadership in innovation.

History teaches us that technological explosions often come from nowhere, and current leadership does not guarantee future dominance. Look at Nvidia itself. In 2010, compared to mastodons like Intel (INTC) or HP (HPQ), Nvidia was a relatively niche player making graphics cards. No applied analysis at the time could confidently predict that its specific architecture would become the bedrock of the global AI revolution 15 years later. The same logic applies today. Believing that giants like Microsoft or Google will automatically capture the Type 2 market simply because they have massive R&D budgets is a venture gamble. Giants are often too busy protecting their current "cash cows" to risk cannibalizing them with a truly disruptive product.

Remember even modern history. Until 2007, Nokia (NOK) and BlackBerry (BB) ruled the world, making perfect phones for calls. Then Apple (AAPL) came along with an absolutely raw, strange, but conceptually new device — and the rules of the game changed overnight.

This "iPhone effect" in the AI industry could strike from the most unexpected side. The next golden goose that explodes consumer demand might be created not by a clunky giant from Silicon Valley, but by some garage startup that finds a way to pack a neural network into a new format of being.