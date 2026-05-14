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Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Clorox Company Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Clorox Co_ logo on phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Clorox Co_ logo on phone by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Oakland, California-based The Clorox Company (CLX) manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. The company has a market cap of $10.8 billion and operates through Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International segments.

CLX shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declined 32.5% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX26.5% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 8.8%, underperforming the SPX’s 8.8% rise.     

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has risen 6% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLP surged 9.1% and has also outperformed the stock. 

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On May 1, CLX stock declined 9.7% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue remained flat from the prior year’s quarter at $1.71 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.64 and also surpassed Wall Street’s forecasts. However, investor confidence was greatly hampered due to the company’s weaker outlook, as management lowered its full-year adjusted EPS guidance by 9.4% to a midpoint of $5.55.  

For the current year, which ends in June, analysts expect CLX’s EPS to fall 27.1% to $5.63 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing the mark once.

Among the 18 analysts covering CLX stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 12 “Holds,” and five “Strong Sells.”

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The configuration has grown more bearish over the past month.

On May 2, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a “Sell” rating on Clorox and set a price target of $102. 

CLX’s mean price target of $100.80 indicates a premium of 9.6% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $127 suggests a robust 38% upside potential from current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,444.25 +43.29 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.72 +0.28 +0.33%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CLX 92.00 +2.89 +3.24%
Clorox Company

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