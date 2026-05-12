McDonald's Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Chicago, Illinois-based McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $195.1 billion and owns and operates franchised restaurants under various structures, and offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, and more.

MCD shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declined 12.5% compared to the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) 31% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has fallen nearly 10.2%, underperforming the SPX’s 8.3% rise as well.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLY ) has risen 18% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, XLY has grown marginally and has also rallied the stock.

On May 7, MCD stock declined marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue amounted to $6.5 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.83 and also came in on top of Wall Street’s forecasts.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect MCD’s EPS to rise 6.6% to $13.01 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 36 analysts covering MCD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 18 “Holds.”

The configuration has turned less bullish over the past month.

On May 11, J.P. Morgan analyst John Ivankoe maintained a “Buy” rating for MCD and also maintained a price target of $305.

MCD’s mean price target of $335.64 indicates a premium of 22.2% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $380 suggests a robust 38.4% upside potential from current price levels.