Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Ingersoll Rand Stock?

With a market capitalization of $29.2 billion, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a global industrial manufacturing company that provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. IR engages in manufacturing products, including air compressors, couplers, vacuum pumps, power tools, blowers and more.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand have underperformed the broader market over the past year, declining 5.8% compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 31% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock surged 5.7%, trailing SPX’s 8.3% gain.

Zooming in, the stock has lagged behind the State Street Industrial Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which rose 28.6% over the past year and has rallied 12.8% this year.

On Apr. 28, Ingersoll Rand posted its Q1 2026 results, sending shares down 3.4% despite the company delivering better-than-expected earnings and solid margin expansion. The company posted revenue of $1.85 billion, up 7.6% year over year, while adjusted EPS rose 6.9% annually to $0.77. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $469.10 million, though margin expansion remained modest at 25.4%. Orders climbed 5.1% to $1.98 billion, reflecting resilient demand across several industrial and precision technology markets.

However, investors appeared cautious about slowing capital equipment demand and broader industrial market uncertainty. While management noted that demand trends were stabilizing, some customers remained hesitant about large equipment purchases amid weaker manufacturing activity in certain regions. The market reaction also reflected concerns about slowing organic growth momentum despite the company’s strong profitability and resilient recurring service revenue business.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect IR’s EPS to rise 4.3% year over year to $3.38 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It matched or surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 16 analysts covering IR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.

On Apr. 30, Citi analyst Andrew Kaplowitz lowered the price target on Ingersoll Rand to $109 from $113 following the company’s Q1 results, while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the stock. The analyst noted that the company’s demand environment appears to be stabilizing despite broader uncertainty in the industrial market.

IR’s mean price target of $96.71 suggests upside potential of 29.5% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $115 suggests an upside potential of 53.9%.