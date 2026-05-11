Amphenol Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $157.5 billion , Amphenol Corporation ( APH ) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, defense, communications, and information technology. It operates through three segments: Communications Solutions; Harsh Environment Solutions; and Interconnect and Sensor Systems, offering a broad range of interconnect, cable, antenna, and sensor products worldwide.

Shares of the fiber-optic products maker have exceeded the broader market over the past 52 weeks. APH stock has surged 57.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 30.8% . However, shares of the company are down 5.7% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX's 8.2% gain.

In addition, shares of the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company have underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 62.8% jump over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Amphenol rose 3.2% on Apr. 29 after the company reported record Q1 2026 results that exceeded guidance, with sales surging 58% year-over-year to $7.6 billion, including 33% organic growth, while adjusted EPS jumped 68% to $1.06. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong demand trends, as orders reached a record $9.4 billion, driven by exceptional growth in the IT datacom market and contributions from the recently acquired CommScope CCS business.

The stock also gained on optimistic Q2 2026 guidance, with the company forecasting sales of $8.1 billion - $8.2 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.14 - $1.16, representing year-over-year growth of 43% - 45% and 41% - 43%, respectively.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect APH's adjusted EPS to climb 42.5% year-over-year to $4.76. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.”

On May 4, Barclays raised its price target on Amphenol to $180 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $183.31 represents a 43.2% premium to APH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $215 suggests a 67.9% potential upside.