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Do Wall Street Analysts Like First Solar Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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First Solar Inc name on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock
First Solar Inc name on building-by Around the World Photos via Shutterstock

Phoenix, Arizona-based First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) is a solar technology company that provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $23.6 billion and manufactures and sells PV solar modules using thin-film semiconductor technology, alongside conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. 

FSLR shares have rallied the broader market over the past year and surged 63.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index ($SPX30.8% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has declined nearly 12.1%, underperforming the SPX’s 8.1% rise.      

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has risen 62.2% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, as well, XLK surged 22.6% and has rallied the stock.    

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On Apr. 30, FSLR stock rose 5.9% following the release of its mixed Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue came in at $1 billion, missing Wall Street’s forecast. However, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.22, surpassing the Street’s estimates. First Solar expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion. 

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect FSLR’s EPS to rise 23.7% year over year to $17.58. Moreover, the company has surpassed analysts’ consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters, while missing on two occasions.

Among the 32 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buy,” 12 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”            

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The configuration has remained more or less unchanged over the past month.   

On May 4, UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a “Buy” rating for FSLR stock and adjusted its price target from $300 to $290.

FSLR’s mean price target of $244.14 indicates a premium of 4.6% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $310 suggests a robust 32.8% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FSLR 234.90 +14.95 +6.80%
First Solar Inc
$SPX 7,423.88 +24.95 +0.34%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 177.63 +2.11 +1.20%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

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