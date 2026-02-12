Dollar Tree Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Founded in 1986, Chesapeake, Virginia-based Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) operates retail discount stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands in the United States and Canada. The company has a market capitalization of $24.9 billion and offers a range of everyday consumables, including food, candy, health, and personal care products.

Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. DLTR stock has surged 73% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 1.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.4% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, DLTR has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 9.7% rise over the past 52 weeks, but has lagged behind its 13.8% increase this year.

On Dec. 3, DLTR shares rose 3.6% following the release of its Q3 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue declined 37.2% year-over-year to $4.8 billion, but still came on top of Wall Street estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $1.21 and successfully surpassed the Street’s expectations.

For the fiscal year that ended in January 2026, analysts expect DLTR to report a 12.4% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $5.73. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

DLTR has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys,” 14 “Holds,” two “Moderate Sells,” and two “Strong Sells.”

Wall Street’s mood has grown slightly bearish in recent months, with the stock now having two “Strong Sell” ratings, as compared to only one a month ago. On Feb. 3, Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an "In-Line" rating for the stock and lowered its target price from $165 to $160.

DLTR’s mean price target of $120.48 sits below the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $160 suggests a robust 28% upside potential from current price levels.