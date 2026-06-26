What to Expect From Marsh & McLennan's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $78.4 billion , Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MRSH ) is a global professional services firm that provides advisory and insurance solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments, serving a wide range of clients worldwide.

The New York-based company is set to announce its fiscal Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast MRSH to report an adjusted EPS of $2.89 , a rise of 6.3% from $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the insurance broker to post an adjusted EPS of $10.38, up 6.5% from $9.75 in fiscal 2025 . In addition, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 8.4% year-over-year to $11.25 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have declined 24.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.4% increase and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 3.2% rise over the same period.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan rose 4.4% on Apr. 16 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results , including 8% revenue growth to $7.6 billion and an 8% increase in adjusted EPS to $3.29. Investor confidence was supported by solid operating performance across segments, with adjusted operating income rising 8% to $2.4 billion, Consulting revenue increasing 11% to $2.6 billion, and Marsh Risk generating 8% revenue growth to $3.7 billion despite a challenging market environment.

Analysts' consensus view on MRSH stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 25 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," 16 "Holds," and one suggests "Moderate Sell."

The average analyst price target for Marsh & McLennan is $197.64, suggesting a potential upside of 20.7% from current levels.