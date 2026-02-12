Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Showing Steady Trade Early on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash

Wheat is trading with most contracts within a penny of unchanged. The wheat complex found some strength on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures closed out the session with strength as front months were up 5 to 9 cents. Open interest suggested short covering, dropping 24,052 contracts. KC HRW futures were up 5 to 8 cents on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was 2 to 4 ¼ cents higher on the session. 

Export Sales data from USDA will be out on Thursday morning, with traders looking for between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in old crop wheat bookings in the week of February 5. Sales for new crop are estimated to range 0-75,000 MT.

French soft wheat exports outside the EU are estimated at 7.2 MMT for 2025/26 according to FrancAgriMer data released this morning, down 0.3 MMT from the January number. They estimate the French wheat ending stocks at 3.05 MMT, up 0.25 MMT last month. 

Expana estimates the EU wheat crop at 128.3 MMT for 2026/27, a 0.5 MMT reduction from last month. Exports for 2025/26 were cut by 1.2 MMT to 27.6 MMT.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.37 1/4, up 9 cents, currently unch

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.45 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38 1/2, up 8 cents, currently up 1 cent

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.51 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents, currently unch

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.70 1/4, up 2 cents, currently up 1 cent

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.82, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up ¾ cent


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 554-6 +3-0 +0.54%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 542-4 +4-0 +0.74%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7250 +0.0225 +0.39%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 540-4 +3-2 +0.60%
Wheat
ZWK26 548-0 +2-6 +0.50%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Pfizer Inc_ logo sign-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 1
Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook - Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
Bitcoin and cash by David McBee via Pexels 2
Dear Coinbase Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 12
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stocks Climb as January Jobs Growth Eases Economic Concerns
Netflix on tv with remote by freestocks via Unsplash 4
3 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Now
Assets in the red by leungchopan via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Slide as Robust Jobs Data Signals Fewer Fed Rate Cuts
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot