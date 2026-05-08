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Soybeans Back to Higher Trade on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock

Soybeans are trading with 16 to 17 cent gains in front months on Friday. There were 100 deliveries issued for May beans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 17 cents at $11.42 3/4. Soymeal futures are up $1.50 to $2, with Soy Oil futures up 40 to 60 poitns

Export Sales data from Thursday has soybean sale commitments at 38.92 MMT, down 18% from last year. That is 93% of the USDA full-year projection, and lags the 5-year average pace at 98%. Shipments are at 33.24 MMT, which is 23% below last year. That is 79% of the USDA number and lags the 88% average pace.

USDA’s WASDE report will be out on Tuesday, with a Bloomberg survey of estimates looking for old crop US soybean stocks at 349 mbu, steady with the 350 mbu from April. New crop data will also be released, with traders looking for 366 mbu of stocks for September 1, 2027, and a range of 308 to 479 mbu. 

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.89 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.42 3/4, up 17 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $12.09 1/4, up 17 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.90 1/4, up 16 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.29 1/1, up 17 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4046 +0.1572 +1.40%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 74.32s +0.17 +0.23%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 319.7s +0.8 +0.25%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2275 +0.1608 +1.45%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1189-4s +16-0 +1.36%
Soybean
ZSK26 1194-2s +17-2 +1.47%
Soybean
ZSN26 1208-0s +15-6 +1.32%
Soybean

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