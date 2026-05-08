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Soybeans Showing a Modest Bounce to Start Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are up 2 to 4 cents in the front months on Friday. Futures bounced off the early session lows on Thursday, with contract closing fractionally to 2 ½ cents lower. Open interest suggested a rotation of ownership, up just 165 contracts. There were 100 deliveries issued for May beans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 2 1/4 cents at $11.24 1/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.60 in the front months to 40 cents lower, with Soy Oil futures down 65 to 142 points.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning pegged 141,940 MT of old crop soybean sales in the week of 4/30. That was a marketing year low and down 62.32% below the same week last year. China was the buyer of 66,900 MT (66,000 MT was switched from unknown), with 48,600 MT sold to Japan and Indonesia buying 43,500 MT. New crop sales were tallied at 5,500 MT, all sold to Indonesia.

Soybean meal sales were seen at 335,749 MT, in a range of 150,000-450,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were tallied at just 954 MT, in the range of net reductions of 12,000 MT to net sales of 20,000 MT.

Brazil’s soybean exports are estimated by ANEC to total 14.53 MMT in May, a 0.35 MMT increase from their previous number. Actual trade ministry data from April showed 16.75 MMT of soybean shipments. That was an all time record for any month and 9.66% larger year/year.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.77, down 2 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $11.24 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.92 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.73 1/2, down 2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $11.12 1/2, down 2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4046 +0.1572 +1.40%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 74.32s +0.17 +0.23%
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ZMN26 319.7s +0.8 +0.25%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2275 +0.1608 +1.45%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1189-4s +16-0 +1.36%
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ZSK26 1194-2s +17-2 +1.47%
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ZSN26 1208-0s +15-6 +1.32%
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