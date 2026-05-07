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Soybeans Bouncing Off Early Session Lows at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock

Soybeans are trading with contracts down 2 to 4 cents in the front months following early session weakness. There was just one delivery issued above May soybeans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 3 3/4 cents at $11.23. Soymeal futures are up 70 cents in the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 40 to 45 points.

Export Sales data from this morning pegged 141,940 MT of old crop soybean sales in the week of 4/30 shy of trade ideas of 200,000-500,000 MT in 2025/26 soybean sales. That was a marketing year low and down 62.32% below the same week last year. New crop sales were tallied at 5,500 MT vs. trade ideas of 0-100,000 MT.

Soybean meal sales were seen at 335,749 MT, in a range of 150,000-450,000 MT. Bean oil bookings were tallied at just 954 MT, in the range of net reductions of 12,000 MT to net sales of 20,000 MT.

Brazil’s soybean exports are estimated by ANEC to total 14.53 MMT in May, a 0.35 MMT increase from their previous number.

May 26 Soybeans  are at $11.69, down 10 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.23 1/1, down 3 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.91, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.72 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.11 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4046 +0.1572 +1.40%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 74.32s +0.17 +0.23%
Soybean Oil
ZMN26 319.7s +0.8 +0.25%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2275 +0.1608 +1.45%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1189-4s +16-0 +1.36%
Soybean
ZSK26 1194-2s +17-2 +1.47%
Soybean
ZSN26 1208-0s +15-6 +1.32%
Soybean

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