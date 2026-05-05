Philip Morris Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $263.7 billion, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) produces cigarettes and a range of smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, e-vapor, and oral nicotine offerings under brands like IQOS, VEEV, and ZYN. It also sells consumer accessories and has expanded into wellness products.
Shares of the Stamford, Connecticut-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PM stock has decreased 2.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 28.5%. Moreover, shares of the company are up nearly 5% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 6% increase.
Narrowing the focus, the tobacco giant stock has lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 3% rise over the past 52 weeks.
Shares of Philip Morris soared 7% after it reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 results on Apr. 22, with revenue of $10.15 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.96. Investors were encouraged by solid growth in its international smoke-free segment, where shipments increased 11.9%, offsetting a 23.5% drop in the U.S. Zyn shipments. Despite a slight cut in full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $8.36 - $8.51, the midpoint still came in above analysts’ expectations.
For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect PM’s EPS to grow 12.1% year-over-year to $8.45. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.
Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and four “Holds.”
On Apr. 29, Citic lowered its price target for Philip Morris to $180 while maintaining an “Add rating” on the stock.
The mean price target of $195.33 represents a 16.2% premium to Philip Morris’ current price levels. The Street-high price target of $210 suggests a 24.9% potential upside.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.