Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Emerson Electric Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Emerson Electric Co_ sign on building-by SNEHIT PHOTO via Shutterstock
Emerson Electric Co_ sign on building-by SNEHIT PHOTO via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $77.2 billion, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is a global industrial technology company focused on automation solutions, control systems, and industrial software. The Missouri-based industrial giant provides equipment and digital tools that help businesses improve efficiency, reliability, and performance across complex operations. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, power, manufacturing, and life sciences, where its systems are often mission-critical.

EMR has surged and soared 25.1% over the past year, slightly trailing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 26.6% gains. In 2026, EMR climbed 2.1%, compared to the index’s 5.2% rise. 

Narrowing the focus, EMR has also lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI27.1% gains over the past year and 10.2% rally in this year. 

www.barchart.com

Emerson Electric has trailed the broader market over the past year primarily due to its cyclical industrial exposure and ongoing portfolio transformation. Demand in key end markets such as energy, manufacturing, and process industries has been uneven, leading to more moderate growth than the strong rally seen in technology and AI-driven stocks. Additionally, Emerson has been in the midst of a strategic shift toward automation and software, including divestitures and acquisitions, which has created near-term uncertainty and integration risk. While this repositioning is aimed at improving long-term growth and margins, it has temporarily weighed on investor sentiment.

For fiscal 2026, which ends in September, analysts expect EMR to deliver an adjusted EPS of $6.50, up 8.3% year over year. Further, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the EMR stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” ten “Holds,” and one “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is bearish than three months ago, when 14 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Mar. 31, Jefferies upgraded Emerson to “Buy” from “Hold” and raised its price target to $175 from $160, citing improving fundamentals. The firm expects strong order momentum across key growth segments to drive a pickup in earnings, with growth accelerating from low single digits in early fiscal 2026 to low double digits by late FY2026 and into FY2027.

EMR’s mean price target of $165.12 suggests an 21.9% upside potential. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $191 represents a notable 41% premium to current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 171.75 +0.77 +0.45%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,200.75 -29.37 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
EMR 138.32 +2.86 +2.11%
Emerson Electric Company

Most Popular News

PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 1
As PayPal Plans to Make Venmo a Standalone Business Unit, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold PYPL Stock?
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 2
SLB Stock Is Lit Up by Block-Size Bull Call Spread as Unusual Options Activity Screams ‘Very Bullish’
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 3
McDonald’s Is Down 4% and Starbucks Is Up 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Stock Might Surprise You.
AI technology concept by NMStudio789 via Shutterstock 4
These Are April's 2 Hottest AI Stocks. Should You Buy Them in May?
Apple Inc logo on Apple store-by PhillDanze via iStock 5
Apple Stock Reports Strong Free Cash Flow and FCF Margins - AAPL Looks 23% Too Cheap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.