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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Host Hotels & Resorts Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc logo and chart-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $14.5 billion, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is a Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust that owns luxury and upper-upscale hotel properties. 

This REIT has considerably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of HST have rallied 41% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 29%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 17.7%, compared to SPX’s 5.6% rise.

Looking specifically at the REIT space, HST has also outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), which gained 5.1% over the past 52 weeks and 9.2% on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 18, HST’s shares surged 1.3% after delivering better-than-expected Q4 results. The company posted adjusted FFO of $0.51 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $0.47, while its revenue came in at $1.6 billion, exceeding forecasts of $1.5 billion. For fiscal 2026, HST expects FFO to range between $2.03 and $2.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.1 billion. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HST’s FFO per share to decline 4.4% year over year to $1.98. The company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Hold” ratings.  

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The configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.    

On Apr. 27, Evercore Inc. (EVR) maintained an “In Line” rating on HST and raised its price target to $23, indicating a 10.3% potential upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $22.05 indicates a 5.7% potential upside from its current levels, while its Street-high price target of $27 suggests a 29.4% premium. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EVR 319.05 +2.26 +0.71%
Evercore Partners Inc
$SPX 7,200.75 -29.37 -0.41%
S&P 500 Index
HST 20.86 -0.27 -1.28%
Host Marriott Financial Trust
XLRE 44.08 -0.24 -0.54%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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