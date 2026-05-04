Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Valued at a market cap of $14.5 billion , Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( HST ) is a Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust that owns luxury and upper-upscale hotel properties.

This REIT has considerably outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of HST have rallied 41% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 29% . Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 17.7%, compared to SPX’s 5.6% rise.

Looking specifically at the REIT space, HST has also outpaced the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLRE ), which gained 5.1% over the past 52 weeks and 9.2% on a YTD basis.

On Feb. 18, HST’s shares surged 1.3% after delivering better-than-expected Q4 results. The company posted adjusted FFO of $0.51 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $0.47, while its revenue came in at $1.6 billion, exceeding forecasts of $1.5 billion. For fiscal 2026, HST expects FFO to range between $2.03 and $2.11 per share, with revenue in the range of $6 billion to $6.1 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HST’s FFO per share to decline 4.4% year over year to $1.98. The company’s FFO surprise history is promising. It exceeded the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a " Moderate Buy ,” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Hold” ratings.

The configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with nine analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy” rating.

On Apr. 27, Evercore Inc. ( EVR ) maintained an “ In Line ” rating on HST and raised its price target to $23, indicating a 10.3% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $22.05 indicates a 5.7% potential upside from its current levels, while its Street-high price target of $27 suggests a 29.4% premium.