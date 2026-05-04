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Wheat Closes Monday with Mixed Action, as Ratings Come in Mixed

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay
Wheat field on a beautiful summer day by MadalinCalita via Pixabay

The wheat complex closed with contracts mixed across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures saw gains of 3 ¼ to 6 ½ cents on the session. KC HRW futures were steady across the front months and fractionally to 5 cents higher in the deferreds.  MPLS spring wheat was down 2 ½ to 5 cents in most contracts, with nearby May 16 ¼ cents lower.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat crop at 32% planted, now 3 percentage points behind the pace from the last 5 years (35%). Emergence was pegged at 10%. The winter wheat crop was at 49% headed, which was 17 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings were up 1% to 31% gd/ex, though a 2% increase in poor/very poor ratings was also noted. Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 286.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 434,204 MT (15.95 mbu) during the week ending on April 30. That was 17.43% above the week prior and 5.44% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 146,499 MT, with 75,440 MT headed to Indonesia and 58,735 MT to Thailand. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 22.29 MMT (819.2 mbu) since June 1, which is now 11.96% below the same period last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.29 1/2, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.41, up 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.82 1/2, unch,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.94 1/2, unch,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.88 1/4, down 16 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.99, down 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 696-4 +2-0 +0.29%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 682-4s unch unch
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 6.8275 -0.0550 -0.80%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 633-2 +3-6 +0.60%
Wheat
ZWN26 645-0 +4-0 +0.62%
Wheat

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