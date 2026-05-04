Dear CoreWeave Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for May 7

Artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave (CRWV) has been one of the standout stocks of 2026, delivering strong gains and grabbing investors’ attention. The reason is simple. The company gives its clients access to a massive network of GPU-powered computing, helping them train AI models faster and handle larger workloads. Demand is especially strong from big AI players that need extra computing capacity, which has fueled CoreWeave’s rapid growth.

Moreover, its close relationship with chip giant Nvidia (NVDA), along with a high-profile client base that includes Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META), further strengthens its position and fuels investors' confidence in the company. What makes CoreWeave appealing is that it gives companies access to Nvidia’s advanced GPUs without the need to build their own expensive infrastructure. This saves time and cost while offering high computing power on demand.

And the impact is clear in its numbers, with strong revenue growth in its latest fourth-quarter results and a sharp increase in its backlog. Now, with the company set to report its fiscal 2026 first-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 7, after market close, investors are watching closely to see if this momentum continues. So, as anticipation builds ahead of its May 7 earnings, here’s a closer look at CRWV.

About CoreWeave Stock

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in New Jersey, CoreWeave has come a long way, from its early days as a small cryptocurrency mining operation to becoming a core player in today’s AI-driven world. Unlike traditional cloud providers that offer broad, one-size-fits-all services, CoreWeave is built as a GPU-native hyperscaler, meaning its infrastructure is purpose-built to handle the intense computing demands of large AI models and complex simulations.

By combining powerful computing capabilities with deep technical expertise, the company helps customers move faster and tackle demanding workloads with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave hit a major milestone in March 2025 when it went public on the Nasdaq under the ticker CRWV.

By 2026, it has firmly established itself at the center of the AI ecosystem, strengthened by close technical partnerships with industry leaders such as Nvidia, OpenAI, and Anthropic, and plays a key role in powering the next wave of AI innovation. With a market capitalization of roughly $52.72 billion, CoreWeave has emerged as one of Wall Street’s biggest AI winners, delivering eye-catching gains that are hard to ignore.

Over the past year, the stock has soared an impressive 146.43%, leaving the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) far behind, which rose 26.7% over the same period. That momentum has carried into 2026. Shares are already up 77.47% year-to-date (YTD), comfortably outpacing the market’s 5.25% return. Even more striking, the stock has surged 54.53% in just the past month alone, underscoring the strong investor demand and the powerful growth narrative driving CoreWeave’s rally.

Inside CoreWeave’s Q4 Earnings Report

CoreWeave’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, released on Feb. 26, highlighted a company scaling at an extraordinary pace. It became the fastest cloud platform in history to cross $5 billion in annual revenue, finishing 2025 at $5.13 billion, up a striking 168% year-over-year (YOY), driven by strong demand and efficient execution. The fourth quarter alone underscored that momentum, with revenue soaring to $1.57 billion, more than double the $747 million reported a year earlier.

One of the most eye-catching figures was the company’s $66.8 billion revenue backlog, more than four times higher than where it started the year. This backlog, tied to long-term contracts with major AI players like OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, provides strong visibility into future growth as CoreWeave scales into 2026 and beyond. However, that rapid growth comes with high upfront costs.

CoreWeave reported a GAAP net loss of $452 million, or $0.89 per share, in Q4, widening sharply from $51 million, or $0.34 per share, a year ago. The increase was largely due to aggressive infrastructure investments and rising interest expenses. Capital spending reached $8.2 billion in the quarter and $14.9 billion for the full year, as the company accelerated deployment faster than expected.

Even so, it closed the year with $4.2 billion in cash and equivalents, providing a solid liquidity cushion. On the operational front, CoreWeave continues to scale rapidly. It added roughly 260 megawatts (MW) of active power capacity, bringing its total to more than 850 MW.

Looking ahead, the company plans an even bigger expansion, with projected 2026 capital expenditures of $30 billion to $35 billion, more than double 2025 levels. Importantly, most of this spending is already backed by signed customer contracts, with CoreWeave aiming to double its active capacity to over 1.7 gigawatts by year-end. The growth outlook remains equally strong.

CoreWeave expects 2026 revenue to reach between $12 billion and $13 billion, representing about 140% YOY growth at the midpoint. Margins are expected to start in the low single digits in Q1 but improve steadily through the year, reaching low double-digit levels by Q4 as capacity matures and revenue scales more efficiently against its cost base.

How Are Analysts Viewing CoreWeave Stock?

As CoreWeave heads into its Q1 earnings release, Wall Street’s confidence remains firmly intact. The stock carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with sentiment clearly tilted toward the bullish side. Out of 33 analysts covering the name, 20 have issued “Strong Buy” ratings, one recommends a “Moderate Buy,” 11 remain cautious with “Hold,” and just one analyst stands on the bearish end with a “Strong Sell.” The upside narrative, while more measured in the near term, still holds appeal.

The average price target of $125.71 points to a % downside 1.6% from current levels. However, the more optimistic voices on the Street paint a far more compelling picture. The highest target of $180 suggests the stock could rally as much as 40.9%, underscoring the strong conviction among bulls that CoreWeave’s growth story is far from over.