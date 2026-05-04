More AI Is Coming to iOS 27. Why That Could Make Apple Stock a Buy Here.

Despite booming demand for its iPhones, tech giant Apple (AAPL) hasn’t exactly escaped criticism, especially for not flexing the same artificial intelligence (AI) muscle as its Big Tech peers. While rivals sprinted ahead in the AI race following OpenAI’s ChatGPT debut in late 2022, Apple has often been seen playing catch-up, even leaning on Alphabet’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Gemini models to power a more AI-enabled Siri. But that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t making its move in the AI space.

According to fresh insights from Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to roll out a stronger AI push with iOS 27. At the center of this update is a new “Visual Intelligence” experience, embedded directly into the camera app. With a simple toggle, users will be able to point their camera at the world around them and have Siri interpret what it sees, delivering real-time, context-aware insights. In short, Apple is aiming to turn the iPhone into a powerful visual AI companion. This is just one piece of a broader AI strategy expected to take center stage at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The same technology could also extend beyond smartphones, potentially powering future devices like smart glasses or even a wearable pendant, hinting at a more immersive, always-on AI ecosystem. At the same time, Apple is also working on an upgraded Photos app, introducing AI-powered tools for smarter editing and image enhancement. These features are expected to roll out with the iPhone 18 series in September, aligning software innovation with its next hardware cycle.

So yes, Apple may have taken its time entering the AI spotlight, but with a wave of new features and hardware integrations on the horizon, is now the perfect time to buy the stock?

About Apple Stock

Headquartered in Cupertino, Apple has long been one of the most influential forces in global tech. Its strength isn’t just rooted in iconic products like the iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It’s the seamless ecosystem behind them that truly sets it apart. By tightly integrating hardware, software, and services, Apple delivers a fluid, connected experience that keeps users deeply embedded in its world.

From smartphones and personal computing to digital content and cloud services, Apple’s footprint spans across multiple high-growth markets. At the same time, the company is steadily expanding into next-generation frontiers like AI, wearables, and mixed reality, signaling a strategy that builds on its ecosystem advantage while positioning itself for the future, rather than leaning solely on its legacy success.

Beyond its latest AI push, Apple is navigating a major leadership shift. The company announced last month that CEO Tim Cook will step down on Sept. 1 after more than a decade at the helm, with John Ternus set to take over, becoming only the third CEO since 1997. At the same time, Apple has kept Wall Street firmly on its side, delivering a strong earnings report recently that highlighted robust iPhone demand alongside aggressive shareholder returns.

The stock’s performance reflects that confidence. Apple is currently trading just 3.9% below its 52-week high of $288.62, reached last December, and commands a staggering market capitalization of nearly $4.11 trillion. Over the past year, shares have climbed 35%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which gained 26.7% over the same period. The momentum hasn’t faded either. AAPL is up marginally at 0.28% in the past three months, compared to a 4.72% rise for the broader market.

Apple Smashes Expectations With Strong Q2 Results

Apple delivered a blowout fiscal second-quarter 2026 performance on April 30, turning heads with a record-breaking March quarter that easily cleared Wall Street’s expectations and triggered a 2.9% surge in shares the very next trading session. Revenue surged to $111.2 billion, up 17% year-over-year (YOY) and ahead of the $109.48 billion consensus, powered by relentless iPhone demand and accelerating growth in its high-margin Services segment.

The iPhone continued to anchor Apple’s growth story, bringing in $57 billion in revenue, up 22% from a year ago. The gains were driven by strong traction for the iPhone 17 lineup, including the mid-cycle debut of the iPhone 17e, along with sustained demand for premium Pro models.

However, Services stole the spotlight. The segment delivered a record $31 billion in quarterly revenue, growing up 17% YOY. From the App Store and Apple Music to iCloud, growth was broad-based across digital services, advertising, and cloud offerings, supported by an installed base that has now exceeded 2.5 billion active devices.

Elsewhere, performance remained solid across Apple’s product portfolio. iPad revenue rose 8%, aided by the launch of the M4-powered iPad Air, while Mac sales increased 5.7% following the rollout of the MacBook Neo. On the geographic front, Greater China emerged as a key growth driver, with revenue climbing to $20.5 billion, up sharply from $16 billion a year ago, reinforcing its position as Apple’s third-largest market behind the Americas and Europe.

Profitability hit new highs as well. Gross margin expanded to a record 49.3%, compared to 47.1% last year, while earnings per share jumped 21.8% to $2.01, comfortably beating the $1.92 estimate. CFO Kevan Parekh noted that the company generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow during the quarter, setting new March-quarter records for both cash flow and EPS.

Apple also continued to lean into shareholder returns. The board authorized an additional $100 billion in share repurchases. On top of that, Apple raised its quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share, extending its track record of consistently returning capital to investors.

What Do Analysts Think About Apple Stock?

Overall, Wall Street continues to lean bullish on Apple. The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with sentiment clearly skewed to the upside. Of the 42 analysts covering the name, 23 recommend a “Strong Buy,” three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” 15 remain on the sidelines with “Hold,” and only one takes a bearish stance with a “Strong Sell.”

The upside narrative remains compelling as well. The average price target of $296.76 points to roughly 7.2% potential upside from current levels, while the Street-high target of $350 implies the stock could rally more than 26% in the months ahead.