Wheat Trading Mixed on Monday

The wheat complex is trading with mixed action on Monday, with hard red contracts lower. Chicago SRW futures are up fractionally to 5 cents on Monday. There were 138 delivery notices for May CBT wheat on Friday night. KC HRW futures are down 1 to 2 cents on Monday. May KC wheat had 36 deliveries issued on Friday night. MPLS spring wheat is fown 4 to 5 cents in most contracts at midday.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 434,204 MT (15.95 mbu) during the week ending on April 30. That was 17.43% above the week prior and 5.44% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 146,499 MT, with 75,440 MT headed to Indonesia and 58,735 MT to Thailand. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 22.29 MMT (819.2 mbu) since June 1, which is now 11.96% below the same period last year.

The quarterly Flour Milling report from NASS showed a total of 222.4 million bushels of wheat ground for flour in January through March, a 4.2 mbu drop from the same period last year.

CFTC data from Friday showed managed money in CBT wheat futures and options flipping back to a net long of 10,664 contracts as of Tuesday, a move of 21,381 contracts to the long side. In KC wheat, spec traders were busy increasing their net long by 2,615 contracts to 30,624 contracts.

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.30, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.38, up 1/4 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.78 1/2, down 4 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.93, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.93 1/2, down 11 cents,