Soybeans Rallying to Start the Week

Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with contracts up 12 to 20 cents across most contracts, led by the old crop contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 17 3/4 cents at $11.54 1/2. Soymeal futures are $1.50 to $2.40 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 100 to 105 points higher Monday’s midday. There were 309 deliveries issued against May soybeans on Friday night, with 29 for May bean oil.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 450,145 MT (16.54 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 4/30. That was 29.5% below last week but 34.1% above the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 200,896 MT, with 60,331 MT shipped to Indonesia and 47,012 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 33.27 MMT (1.222 bbu) of soybeans shipped since September 1, which is 23.5% below the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed speculators in soybean futures and options trimming 7,602 contracts from their net long position as of April 28, taking the position to 185,282 contracts. Bean oil extended their record net long by 281 contracts to 165,725 contracts.

USDA’s monthly Fats & Oils report from Friday afternoon showed March soybean crush at 227.36 million bushels, shy of the 231.1 mbu estimate. That was still 6.15% above February and 9.98% above the same month in 2025. Marketing year crush is now 1.651 billion bushels, up 8.5% from the same period last year. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 2.456 billion lbs.

StoneX estimated the Brazilian soybean crop at 181.62 MMT, up 1.96 MMT from their previous projection.

May 26 Soybeans are at $12.07 3/4, up 20 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.54 1/2, up 17 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $12.22, up 18 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.96 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents,