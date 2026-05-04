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Soybeans Rallying to Start the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans are trading with contracts up 12 to 20 cents across most contracts, led by the old crop contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up 17 3/4 cents at $11.54 1/2. Soymeal futures are $1.50 to $2.40 higher on the day, with Soy Oil futures 100 to 105 points higher Monday’s midday. There were 309 deliveries issued against May soybeans on Friday night, with 29 for May bean oil. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 450,145 MT (16.54 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 4/30. That was 29.5% below last week but 34.1% above the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 200,896 MT, with 60,331 MT shipped to Indonesia and 47,012 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 33.27 MMT (1.222 bbu) of soybeans shipped since September 1, which is 23.5% below the same period last year.

Commitment of Traders data showed speculators in soybean futures and options trimming 7,602 contracts from their net long position as of April 28, taking the position to 185,282 contracts. Bean oil extended their record net long by 281 contracts to 165,725 contracts. 

USDA’s monthly Fats & Oils report from Friday afternoon showed March soybean crush at 227.36 million bushels, shy of the 231.1 mbu estimate. That was still 6.15% above February and 9.98% above the same month in 2025. Marketing year crush is now 1.651 billion bushels, up 8.5% from the same period last year. Soybean oil stocks were tallied at 2.456 billion lbs.

StoneX estimated the Brazilian soybean crop at 181.62 MMT, up 1.96 MMT from their previous projection. 

May 26 Soybeans  are at $12.07 3/4, up 20 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.54 1/2, up 17 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $12.22, up 18 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.96 1/2, up 13 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.35 1/4, up 12 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.5489 +0.1816 +1.60%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLN26 76.28 +1.12 +1.49%
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ZMN26 321.1 +1.8 +0.56%
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ZSPX26US.CM 11.2990 +0.1190 +1.06%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1196-4 +13-6 +1.16%
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ZSK26 1207-6 +20-0 +1.68%
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ZSN26 1222-4 +19-2 +1.60%
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