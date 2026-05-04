HP Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $19.1 billion , HP Inc. ( HPQ ) is a global technology company, providing personal computing, printing, 3D printing, and hybrid work solutions to consumers, businesses, and public sector clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Systems; Printing; and Corporate Investments, offering a wide range of hardware, software, and services.

Shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. HPQ stock has declined 20.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has risen 26.5% . In addition, shares of the company have dropped 7.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 5.1% gain.

Looking closer, HPQ stock has underperformed the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLK ) 49.2% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of HP recovered marginally after its Q1 2026 results on Feb. 24 as investors were encouraged by better-than-expected operational performance, including revenue growth of 6.9% to $14.4 billion and a 9.5% rise in adjusted EPS to $0.81, which came in at the top end of guidance. Sentiment was also supported by strong Personal Systems growth (up 11% YoY, with total units up 12%) and continued momentum in AI PCs.

For the fiscal year ending in October 2026, analysts expect HP's adjusted EPS to dipped nearly 9% year-over-year to $2.84. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, nine “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

On Feb. 25, BofA lowered its price target on HP to $16 while maintaining an “Underperform” rating.

As of writing, the stock is trading above the mean price target of $20.14. The Street-high price target of $28.20 suggests a 36.8% potential upside.