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Wheat Trading Mostly Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

The wheat complex closed Friday with most exchanges higher. Chicago SRW futures saw steady to 5 cent higher trade, as May was 16 ¼ cents in the green since last Friday. KC HRW futures posted ¾ to 4 ½ cent gains, as May rallied 23 ½ cents on the week. MPLS spring wheat was mixed, with contracts down 1 ¾ to 9 ¾ cents higher on Friday, as May was 28 ½ cents higher over the week.

The quarterly Flour Milling report from NASS showed a total of 222.4 million bushels of wheat ground for flour in January through March, a 4.2 mbu drop from the same period last year. 

CFTC data from Friday showed managed money in CBT wheat futures and options flipping back to a net long of 10,664 contracts as of Tuesday, a move of 21,381 contracts to the long side. In KC wheat, spec traders were busy increasing their net long by 2,615 contracts to 30,624 contracts.

Weekly Export Sales from Thursday has total export commitments at 24.859 MMT, which is 15% above the same time last year. That is 102% of the USDA export projection and near the 102% 5-year average.

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.24 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.37 3/4, up 1 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.82 1/2, up 4 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.94 1/2, up 1 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.05 1/2, up 9 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.04, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEN26 694-4s +1-0 +0.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEK26 682-4s +4-4 +0.66%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWK26 7.0450s +0.0975 +1.40%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWK26 624-4s +0-6 +0.12%
Wheat
ZWN26 637-6s +1-0 +0.16%
Wheat

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