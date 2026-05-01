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Dear Veeva Systems Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendar for May 7

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Workplace with tablet pc showing latest news and a cup of coffee on a wooden work table by ra2 studio via Shutterstock

Veeva Systems (VEEV), headquartered in Pleasanton, California, is the premier provider of cloud-based software, data, and consulting services tailored exclusively for the global life sciences industry. As a pioneer in the "Industry Cloud" category and a certified Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva enables pharmaceutical and biotech companies to bring products to market faster while maintaining rigorous regulatory compliance.

The company supports the entire drug lifecycle, from early-stage clinical research to global commercialization, acting as the digital backbone for giants like Eli Lilly (LLY) and Merck (MRK).

Veeva Stock

Veeva Systems' stock has faced significant headwinds over the past year, declining roughly 25% as investors re-evaluate high-multiple software valuations amidst a shifting competitive landscape. Despite this, the stock recently showed resilience following a strong earnings beat in March. Veeva remains a focal point for healthcare-tech investors who prioritize its dominant market share and robust free cash flow generation over short-term price volatility.

Compared to the Russell 3000, Veeva has notably underperformed the broader U.S. market over the trailing twelve months. While the Russell 3000 saw gains of approximately 30%, Veeva’s nearly 25% decline highlights a divergence as the market rewarded cyclical and AI-hardware sectors over niche enterprise SaaS. However, its specialized "Life Sciences" focus provides a defensive moat that many diversified Russell 3000 components lack during economic uncertainty.

www.barchart.com

Veeva's Results

Veeva delivered record-breaking results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year, with total revenue of $836 million, a 16% increase year-over-year (YoY), beating analyst expectations. Non-GAAP EPS reached $2.06, significantly outperforming the $1.71 consensus estimate.

This growth was anchored by a 16% surge in subscription revenue, which totaled $708 million for the quarter. The company demonstrated elite operational efficiency, maintaining a 43.8% non-GAAP operating margin. For the full fiscal year 2026, Veeva surpassed the $3 billion milestone, reaching $3.195 billion in total revenue while generating a massive $1.39 billion in operating cash flow.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2027, Veeva has provided an optimistic outlook, projecting total revenue between $3.585 billion and $3.600 billion. For the first quarter, the company expects revenue of approximately $855 million to $858 million and a non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 to $2.14. CEO Peter Gassner highlighted the successful rollout of Vault CRM, which now has over 125 live customers, and the acquisition of Ostro to bolster AI-driven patient engagement. With a newly authorized $2 billion share repurchase program, Veeva is leveraging its strong balance sheet to return capital to shareholders while aggressively pursuing its $6 billion revenue run rate target by 2030.

Veeva Enters the S&P 500

Veeva Systems shares surged 9% in after-hours trading on Thursday following the announcement that the life sciences cloud leader will join the S&P 500 Index ($SPX). Effective before the market opens on May 7, 2026, Veeva will replace Coterra Energy (CTRA), which is being removed following its acquisition by Devon Energy (DVN).

This inclusion marks a significant milestone for the California-based software provider, as joining the benchmark index typically triggers massive passive fund inflows from ETFs and mutual funds that must adjust their portfolios to mirror the index’s composition. By entering the S&P 500, Veeva gains increased visibility and institutional backing, further solidifying its role as the essential digital infrastructure for the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Should You Buy VEEV Stock?

Veeva Systems presents a compelling growth-value opportunity, especially with its upcoming S&P 500 inclusion on May 7, 2026, which is expected to drive significant institutional demand. VEEV stock currently holds a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with a mean price target of $265.96, representing a massive 53% upside. Of the 27 analysts covering the firm, 16 maintain "Strong Buy" ratings, three "Moderate Buy" ratings, while seven recommend a "Hold" and one suggests a "Strong Sell."

For long-term investors, Veeva’s dominant market position and robust profitability make this recent dip an attractive entry point.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,243.91 +34.90 +0.48%
S&P 500 Index
MRK 112.06 +2.88 +2.64%
Merck & Company
VEEV 172.97 +17.00 +10.90%
Veeva Systems Inc
LLY 960.04 +25.44 +2.72%
Eli Lilly and Company
DVN 50.58 -0.79 -1.54%
Devon Energy Corp
CTRA 35.38 -0.53 -1.48%
Coterra Energy Inc

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