Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Applied Materials Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Applied Materials Inc_ logo on phone-by sdx15 via Shutterstock
Applied Materials Inc_ logo on phone-by sdx15 via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $255.8 billion, Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is a leading California-based supplier of equipment, software, and services used in the manufacturing of semiconductors and advanced electronic displays. Founded in 1967, the company plays a critical role in enabling chipmakers to produce smaller, faster, and more energy-efficient integrated circuits. 

Over the past year, the tech titan has delivered a standout performance, leaving both the broader market and its sector peers in the dust. Shares of AMAT have surged 78.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 15.4%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 24%, compared to SPX’s 1.1% return.

Even within the high-performing semiconductor space, AMAT has shone, outpacing the Invesco Semiconductors ETF’s (PSI59.8% rise over the past 52 weeks and 19.1% rally in 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Applied Materials has posted strong momentum, with its stock reaching new highs, driven largely by accelerating demand from artificial intelligence investments. As a leading supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, the company plays a critical role in producing chips for AI data centers, consumer electronics, autos, and industrial applications. Looking ahead to 2026, the company is well-positioned to benefit from rising demand for advanced logic, DRAM, and high-bandwidth memory equipment, though valuation concerns may temper near-term upside.

For the current fiscal year, which ends in October, analysts expect AMAT’s EPS to grow 2% year over year to $9.61. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 36 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on 24 “Strong Buy,” three “Moderate Buy,” and nine "Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This consensus is bullish than a month ago when the stock had an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. 

Applied Materials is gaining strong momentum as an AI-focused stock, highlighted by Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh upgrading it from “Neutral” to “Outperform” on Jan. 27 with a $370 price target. The firm expects AMAT, the world’s second-largest wafer fabrication equipment supplier, to benefit from rising chipmaking investments in the U.S., Taiwan, and Japan, forecasting global WFE spending growth of 13% in 2026 and 12% in 2027.

Its mean price target of $319.34 implies a marginal premium from the current market prices. Its Street-high price target of $425 suggests an upside potential of 33.4%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
AMAT 318.67 -9.73 -2.96%
Applied Materials
$SPX 6,917.81 -58.63 -0.84%
S&P 500 Index
PSI 93.88 -1.44 -1.51%
Dynamic Semiconductors Invesco ETF

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot