Keurig Dr Pepper Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $39.4 billion , Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP ) produces and distributes a wide range of drinks and single-serve brewing systems across domestic and international markets. Operating through its U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International segments, the company offers well-known brands like Dr Pepper, Snapple, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters while serving retailers, businesses, and consumers directly.

Shares of the Frisco, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KDP stock has fallen 15.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 28.8% . Moreover, shares of the company are up 4.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.8% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have also lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 2.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper climbed 7.5% on Apr. 23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 net sales growth of 9.4% to $3.98 billion, driven by 5.5% price realization and 2.6% volume/mix gains, with standout 11.9% growth in its U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment. Investors were also encouraged by the company reaffirming its 2026 outlook, projecting $25.9 billion - $26.4 billion in net sales and low-double-digit adjusted EPS growth.

Additionally, the completed acquisition of JDE Peet's and strong momentum in cold beverages helped offset declines in adjusted EPS (down 7.1% to $0.39).

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect KDP’s adjusted EPS to grow 11.7% year-over-year to $2.29. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.”

On Apr. 27, Barclays raised its price target on Keurig Dr Pepper to $30 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $33.40 represents a 13.8% premium to KDP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $42 suggests a 43.1% potential upside.