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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Keurig Dr Pepper Inc cans by- Pascal Huot via Shutterstock
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc cans by- Pascal Huot via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $39.4 billion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) produces and distributes a wide range of drinks and single-serve brewing systems across domestic and international markets. Operating through its U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International segments, the company offers well-known brands like Dr Pepper, Snapple, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters while serving retailers, businesses, and consumers directly.

Shares of the Frisco, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KDP stock has fallen 15.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 28.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 4.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 4.8% rise.

Narrowing the focus, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have also lagged behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP2.8% return over the past 52 weeks.

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Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper climbed 7.5% on Apr. 23 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 2026 net sales growth of 9.4% to $3.98 billion, driven by 5.5% price realization and 2.6% volume/mix gains, with standout 11.9% growth in its U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment. Investors were also encouraged by the company reaffirming its 2026 outlook, projecting $25.9 billion - $26.4 billion in net sales and low-double-digit adjusted EPS growth. 

Additionally, the completed acquisition of JDE Peet's and strong momentum in cold beverages helped offset declines in adjusted EPS (down 7.1% to $0.39).

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect KDP’s adjusted EPS to grow 11.7% year-over-year to $2.29. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 15 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and six “Holds.” 

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On Apr. 27, Barclays raised its price target on Keurig Dr Pepper to $30 while maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $33.40 represents a 13.8% premium to KDP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $42 suggests a 43.1% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KDP 29.48 +0.55 +1.90%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
$SPX 7,210.20 +74.25 +1.04%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 84.30 +1.38 +1.66%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

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